Sand excavation works at the Bent Street Navigation Channel and Tern Bank

October 30, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Rockingham, Western Australia, will over the next few weeks (during October/November 2023) undertake sand excavation works in the Bent Street Navigation Channel and Tern Bank.

Photo courtesy of the City of Rockingham

The works – aimed to improve conditions for boaties in the area – will be performed by a land based long reach excavator, with excavated sand being transported off Tern Bank via Carlisle Street boat ramp.

They are scheduled to start in late October 2023 and will take approximately five weeks, with an anticipated completion in late November 2023

The Carlisle Street Boat Ramp will be closed during the works, however Bent Street and Donald Drive boat ramps will remain open.