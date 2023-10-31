Bangladeshi and Belgian Prime Ministers discuss dredging

October 31, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, received Bangladeshi PM, Sheikh Hasina, during her recent visit to Belgium, during which she also participated in the Global Gateway Forum.

Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh

The bilateral meeting between the Prime Ministers focused on enhancing cooperation in different sectors, such as dredging, renewable energy, green hydrogen and port infrastructures.

In 2022, Belgium emerged as Bangladesh’s 7th largest trade partner within the European Union.

In 2022, total trade (in goods) reached €1.5 Billion, with Belgian import from Bangladesh rising 66.1% and exports to Bangladesh surging 105.1% compared to the previous year.

The visit of PM Hasina to Belgium follows earlier contacts such as the visit of her Majesty the Queen of the Belgians in 2023 and Belgian FM, Hadja Lahbib, meeting with Hon’ble Minister for Information, Dr Hasan Mahmud.