Royal IHC announces change in Board of Directors

November 1, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







Royal IHC has welcomed a new member to the Board of Directors, Derk te Bokkel is joining the board as the chief executive officer.

Photo courtesy of Royal IHC

With effect from 1 November 2023, Derk te Bokkel will be appointed CEO of Royal IHC. He will thereby take over from Jan-Pieter Klaver who held this role since 1 January 2022. Derk te Bokkel will combine his role as CEO with his current role as CFO, the company said in the release.

Jan-Pieter Klaver will remain a member of the Board of Directors until 1 March 2024 and be responsible for Custom Vessels, Engineering and Project Management, including managing the Boskalis Project Team.

IHC also added that a new member of the Board of Directors is being sought who, as COO, will focus on further developing the company’s shipbuilding qualities, managing the yards and, in parallel, realizing the build abroad strategy in addition to building in the Netherlands.