Damen’s new Cutter Suction Dredger CSD600 almost ready for delivery

November 9, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The first of Damen new Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) series – a CSD600 – is currently in the final testing and optimization phase.

Photo courtesy of Damen

Released at the start of the century, the original CSD series brought the Damen philosophy of standardization to dredging. The CSDs enjoyed enormous success in the market – with over 250 deliveries.

The new series builds on the success of the old, with significant lessons learned and faces the future with improved safety, sustainability and efficiency. The CSD600 is capable of dredging to depths of -18 meters with 250kW cutter power.

Following the construction of CSD600, Damen will in the next two years begin production of the new CSD450, CSD400, CSD500, CSD700 and finally the CSD300 series.

