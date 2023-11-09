President Tinubu, Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria discuss Calabar dredging

November 9, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, presented his letter of credence to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on October 31, 2023.

Embassy of Belgium in Nigeria photo

At the meeting, they exchanged views on the potential dredging of the Calabar Port for more viability and revenue generation.

“Ambassador Pieter Leenknegt, who also discussed the commercial links between the Port of Antwerp and the Lagos and Onitsha ports, was pleased to learn that Nigeria looks forward to continued cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium on issues of mutual interest,” Embassy of Belgium in Nigeria said.

Recently, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) wrote to the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, demanding urgent dredging of Calabar, Warri, and Port Harcourt Ports.

In a letter signed by the Head of Media, MWUN, John Ikemefuna, the union said that the ports were shallow and could not accommodate bigger vessels.

Ikemefuna also noted that the dredging of the Calabar Port had lingered for too long and had affected the government revenue.