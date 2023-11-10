Royal IHC delivers Beaver 40 to Thailand

November 10, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC has announced the successful delivery of a Beaver 40 cutter suction dredger (CSD) to Frontline Engineering Company Limited from Thailand.

Royal IHC photo

The Dutch giant also said that their team conducted an extensive dredging training in Bangkok.

This robust dredger is equipped with state-of-the art technology, including the following key features:

• low maintenance and efficient power distribution with a single diesel engine

• a dredge pump with a large ball passage and excellent suction performance

• environmentally friendly solutions, such as LED lighting

• white iron-wear parts for the dredge pump

• first class ergonomics and diagnostics

• safe operation using PLC controls and interlocks

• easy to operate for a single person from the operator’s seat

• control cabin placed on dampers to improve comfort and reduce noise.