USACE resumes shore renourishment in Broward County

November 16, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has resumed sand placement for the Broward County shore renourishment at Hallandale Beach.

Photo courtesy of Broward County

The project was paused from June through October for turtle nesting. Construction resumed in early November at the Hallandale Beach site and will continue north through Hollywood Beach with an estimate completion date of April 2024.

USACE awarded the Segment III Beach Renourishment construction contract to Continental Heavy Civil Corporation.

The project is expected to place approximately 887,000 cubic yards of upland sand along the shoreline, with a 100% cost share by the federal government through their Flood Control and Costal Emergencies (FCCE) program in response to recovery from Hurricane Irma.