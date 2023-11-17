Hopper dredger Elbe working in Puerto Caldera (PHOTO)

November 17, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Trailing suction hopper dredger Elbe, mainly active in the Caribbean and South America, recently completed an interesting project in Costa Rica – dredging of the Caldera Port.

Photo courtesy of Dutch Dredging

Working for the client, Sociedad Portuaria Granelera de Caldera (SPGC), Dutch Dredging completed maintenance dredging of the Puerto Caldera, the access channel, turning basin and a few quays.

The challange at this project was a corner along the slope of a breakwater in the harbour which had to be dredged.

With its shallow draft and efficient dimensions, the TSHD Elbe was able to dredge very efficiently in very hard-to-reach locations.