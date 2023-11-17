Hopper dredger Elbe working in Puerto Caldera (PHOTO)
Trailing suction hopper dredger Elbe, mainly active in the Caribbean and South America, recently completed an interesting project in Costa Rica – dredging of the Caldera Port.
Working for the client, Sociedad Portuaria Granelera de Caldera (SPGC), Dutch Dredging completed maintenance dredging of the Puerto Caldera, the access channel, turning basin and a few quays.
The challange at this project was a corner along the slope of a breakwater in the harbour which had to be dredged.
With its shallow draft and efficient dimensions, the TSHD Elbe was able to dredge very efficiently in very hard-to-reach locations.