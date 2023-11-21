Curtin Maritime delivers jetty rock for the Coos Bay project

November 21, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Curtin Maritime, Corp. has been busy lately taking part in a critical infrastructure improvement project – the Coos Bay North Jetty scheme.

Photo courtesy of Curtin Maritime

Coos Bay is Oregon’s largest deep-draft coastal harbor, and the jetties there reduce wave action in the bay, ensuring the safety of ships, recreational boaters, and commercial fisherman.

The rehabilitation of the north jetty is a critical undertaking that will ensure the safety and reliability of the bay’s shipping channels for years to come.

Curtin Maritime just released a photo of the tug Debra C and barge Lost Pt. arriving in Coos Bay, Oregon, with 30 million pounds of jetty rock in support of the Coos Bay Jetty project.

The fine crews at Coos Bay Towboat assisted Debra C in securing the barge in her 4-point anchor spread on the North Spit.

Then, each rock is offloaded to the beach, weighed and tagged, and hauled to the jetty for placement. The rock varies in size, with the largest single stones weighing nearly 80,000 lbs.

They are later used to reconstruct the jetty head, repair critically damaged portions of the trunk and restore the jetty root elevation.