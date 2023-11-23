Bintulu Port Holdings CEO tours Samalaju dredging project

November 23, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

En. Ruslan Bin Abdul Ghani, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, accompanied by Pn. Zarifina, GM Health Safety & Environment, and En. Safuan, GM Group Maintenance & Reliability, toured the dredging works at the water boundary of Samalaju Port yesterday.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad photo

According to the company, this task is crucial for the port as it helps maintain the water draft at a specific level, allowing larger vessels to access the port and accommodate the needs of the heavy industry, especially at Samalaju.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad photo

The port is poised to be the catalyst in promoting international trade by facilitating industrial and commercial activities which directly assist the economic progress of Samalaju in particular and Sarawak in general.

Samalaju Port main business is to provide port facilities and marine services for the heavy industries within Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP).