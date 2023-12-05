Dredge Illinois pumping sand in Ocean City, NJ

December 5, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company has towed the Dredge Illinois into place off Corson’s Inlet to start pumping sand for the south-end beach replenishment project.

Photo courtesy of Bill Cosenza and Ed Voigt (USACE)

Overall, the contractor will pump 257,000 cubic yards of sand onto Ocean City beaches between 45th Street and 59th Street over the next couple weeks.

According to the City, the project kicked off in the area between 56th Street and 57th Street and about 1,000 feet of beach will be closed to public access at any given time as work progresses northward.

The work is designed to maintain the dune and berm system and reduce the risk of storm damages.