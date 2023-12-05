UH Services to begin repairs at mouth of Point Pleasant Canal

December 5, 2023, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District announced bulkhead repair work will begin this month at the mouth of the Point Pleasant Canal in Ocean County, N.J.

Photo courtesy of USACE

In June 2023, USACE awarded a contract to UH Services Group, LLC of Metairie, LA for $3.2 million to repair a portion of severely deteriorated steel bulkhead at the entrance of the Point Pleasant Canal (Manasquan River entrance side of canal along the eastern shoreline). The project received funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The existing deteriorated structures will be demolished/removed. New steel sheet piling, and associated features will be installed along with backfill stone, and the placement of riprap in the water.

The contractor UH Services Group anticipates mobilizing to the site December 7 to conduct diving operations at the site. Other work will take place in phases.

The Point Pleasant Canal is a component of the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway federal navigation project which extends from the Manasquan River to the entrance to the Cape May Canal on the Delaware Bay, a total of 117 miles.

The New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway provides a safe, reliable, and operational navigation channel for the East Coast’s largest and 5th most valuable commercial fishing fleet in the U.S. (Cape May/Wildwood) and nine U.S. Coast Guard Stations including Cape May training base.