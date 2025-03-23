Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: HCM City OKs massive land reclamation program

Land Reclamation
March 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The People’s Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City has approved the investment project for land reclamation as part of the development of the Cần Giờ Coastal Urban Tourism Area.

photo courtesy of HCM City People's Committee

According to local media, this capital development program spans across Long Hoà Commune and Cần Thạnh Town in Cần Giờ District.

The land reclamation component covers a total area of over 1,357ha and has been designated as a Group A project with a 50-year operational timeline.

The initiative aims to transform the area into a premier coastal urban tourism destination.

Plans include luxury resorts, convention and conference centers, smart city zones, high-tech service hubs, residential housing and hotels.

The Cần Giờ Urban Tourism Joint Stock Company is the developer behind the project, with a total investment of around $2.6 billion and the implementation timeline for the program extends from 2020 to 2031.

