Spotlight on Cleveland’s sediment revolution

March 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Cleveland is transforming dredging from a costly burden into a national model for sustainability.

photo courtesy of The Port of Cleveland

By recycling river sediment into valuable resources for land restoration, construction, and brownfield redevelopment, this innovative approach is setting new standards in environmental and economic impact.

According to the Port, this is a model for the future of sediment management.

Background

The Port of Cleveland has spent the last 15 years pioneering a groundbreaking approach that recycles sediment into valuable materials for land restoration, construction and brownfield redevelopment while protecting Ohio’s greatest natural resource, Lake Erie.

This innovative model is attracting attention at the state and federal levels, with many calling it the future of sustainable sediment management.

Today, sediment is harvested by locally based Kurtz Bros., which has operated the Port’s Sediment Processing Facility since 2016.

This public-private partnership has transformed sediment from a liability into an asset, processing material that was discarded and repurposing it into everything from engineered soil to construction aggregate.

The Port has been leading the charge in finding beneficial applications on land,” said Jason Ziss, Director of Business Development with Kurtz Bros., a company that has significant expertise with beneficial reuse.

“Right now, other ports in Ohio as well as the Army Corps of Engineers are all looking at the Port of Cleveland’s model as the future of sediment management. The ingenuity and pioneering spirit of the Port is providing a national impact.”

Dredging is critical to Northeast Ohio’s economy. The Cuyahoga River is a crucial commercial artery, supporting $7 billion in economic impact and 23,000 jobs.

Cleveland has more sediment than any Great Lakes port.

Without regular dredging, the river would become unnavigable for the large ships that carry essential goods into the region. Even a one-inch loss in water depth can reduce a vessel’s cargo capacity by 270 tons, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association.

Across the nation, dredged materials many years ago were barged out and dumped in designated areas in bodies of water.

Current regulations prohibit that.

Common misconception

A common misconception is that all dredged sediment is toxic.

In reality, most of it comes from natural erosion – soil washed into the river from stream banks and parks.

While excess sediment in water can contribute to harmful algal blooms, when properly managed, it becomes a valuable resource for land use.

By repurposing these nutrients in upland soils, plants can absorb them naturally, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and supporting more sustainable land management practices.

