Dredger Trud R to replenish Gold Coast beaches

Beach Nourishment
April 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic


Gold Coast beaches are undergoing mass replenishment after 4 million cubic meters of sand was lost during Cyclone Alfred.

Photo courtesy of the City of Gold Coast

Heavy machinery is being used on the beach with sand being brought in from stockpiles and sand bypassing to restore high-risk areas.

According to the City Mayor, Tom Tate, offshore dredging is set to begin this weekend (weather permitting) to replenish sand at Surfers Paradise, Main Beach and Narrowneck.

We’ve engaged the specialized vessel Hopper Dredge Trud R to carry out this vital work, alongside onshore efforts like reprofiling, sand moving and scarp repairs,” said Mayor Tom Tate. “We’re also working with the Gold Coast Waterways Authority, who are dredging the Seaway and Coomera River, placing sand offshore at Narrowneck.”

The Trud R dredging works are expected to commence Saturday, April 5, and will run for approximately 8 weeks.

