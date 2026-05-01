Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis raises the bar in Portsmouth

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis raises the bar in Portsmouth

Coastal Protection
May 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Over the past six years, Boskalis Westminster Ltd., in a joint venture with VolkerStevin, has been working on the largest coastal protection project ever undertaken in the United Kingdom – the Southsea Coastal Scheme in Portsmouth.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The result: a well-protected city with an award-winning promenade and a greatly widened beach where residents can enjoy themselves as soon as the temperature starts to rise,” Boskalis said.

Although the joint venture’s work will continue in the coming period, Boskalis has carried out various activities in recent years, including the installation of rock revetment on the embankment and the dredging of over 600,000 cubic meters of sand for new beaches.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Sospan Dau, Strandway and Gateway were deployed for this purpose. The latter vessel recently dredged the final cubic meters of shingle and placed it on Southsea beach. 

We will remain involved with the joint venture as our partner continues to work on the remaining civil engineering activities over the next two years,” Boskalis concluded.

Related News