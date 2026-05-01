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Rohde Nielsen completes Estepona dredging job

Dredging
May 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed maintenance dredging and coastal protection works at Estepona Port, Spain, ensuring safe navigation and restoring design depths.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

During the work, around 52,000m³ of sediment was removed from the port entrance and reused for the regeneration of El Cristo beach, supporting both improved access conditions and enhanced coastal protection.

The works have been executed by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Viking R, ensuring efficient and reliable dredging operations within a two-week timeframe, Rohde Nielsen said.

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