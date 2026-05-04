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VIDEO: Accelerating zero-emission dredging through collaboration

Dredging
May 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rotterdam Maritime Capital of Europe has just released a very interesting video named ‘ZedHub: accelerating zero-emission dredging through collaboration’.

photo courtesy of Rotterdam Maritime Capital of Europe

ZedHub brings together industry players to accelerate zero-emission dredging. By combining the expertise of companies such as Boskalis, Van Oord, Royal IHC and Damen, alongside regional partners, ZedHub said that they are turning ambition into action.

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View on Youtube.

Pilot projects are already underway, including hydrogen-powered operations in the Port of Rotterdam, demonstrating that emissionless dredging is no longer theoretical.

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