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Home Dredging Today Ravestein wins Immingham terminal deal

Ravestein wins Immingham terminal deal

Infrastructure
May 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ravestein B.V. has won a contract for work on a new roll-on/roll-off terminal at the Port of Immingham. The contract was issued by Dragados SA, acting as main contractor on behalf of Associated British Ports (ABP).

photo courtesy of Ravestein

Under the contract, Ravestein will deliver a comprehensive package of marine infrastructure, including a linkspan with environmental screens, a link bridge between pontoons, inner and outer pontoons, an approach jetty, a finger pier, and multiple restraint dolphins.

The scope also includes the installation of approximately 135 tubular driven piles and various precast and jacket structures forming the backbone of the new berthing facilities.

The new berths will be constructed in the Humber Estuary, located on the eastern side of the Port of Immingham.

Ravestein’s part of this project is scheduled for completion in July 2027.

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