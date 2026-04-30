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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Vox Apolonia pumps new sand onto Heemskerk beaches

EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Vox Apolonia pumps new sand onto Heemskerk beaches

Beach Nourishment
April 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord’s LNG trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Apolonia is pumping 400,000 cubic meters of new sand onto the Heemskerk coastline.

photo courtesy of Silvester Vermunt, Contractmanager bij Rijkswaterstaat Kustlijnzorg LinkedIn

Earlier this year, Van Oord completed coastline maintenance in the Dutch Noord-Beveland – part of the same contract, commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat. For this project, 1 million cubic meters of sand was deposited on and right in front of the Banjaard beach using the same TSHD.

A special aspect of this project was the use of 100% Bio-LNG fuel, which further underlines Van Oord’s and Rijkswaterstaat’s commitment to an implementation method that minimizes emissions,” the Dutch company said.

The assignment was part of the Dutch Coastline Care program.

This year, Van Oord will also carry out beach replenishment for the beaches at Goeree-Westkop and Heemskerk (already underway). 

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