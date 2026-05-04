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Home Dredging Today Marinex pumps new sand onto Sea Pines beaches

Marinex pumps new sand onto Sea Pines beaches

Beach Nourishment
May 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Hilton Head Island Municipal Government said in their latest announcement that Marinex Construction made good progress pumping sand on the beach near Bald Eagle Road in Sea Pines and moved northward. By Friday, they had reached the beach area close to Cedar Waxing Road, depositing over 75,000 cubic yards of sand along the way.

photo courtesy of Town of Hilton Head

Renourishing South Beach is the last leg of the Town’s Beach Renourishment Project.

A total of 750,000 cubic yards of sand will be placed along approximately 10,230 feet of the southern Atlantic Ocean shoreline.

Marinex anticipates completing construction at South Beach by early this summer,” the Town said.

This week, Marinex will continue pumping sand on South Beach. The crew will keep moving north and focus on the section of the beach from Cedar Waxing Road to Surf Scoter Road.

Tilling work in the Central Atlantic Beach area, from Coligny Beach to Singleton Beach, and at Pine Island is still to be completed.

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