Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredger Murden kicks off Ocean City Inlet works

Dredger Murden kicks off Ocean City Inlet works

Dredging
May 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Baltimore District is about to remove approximately 15,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet in the following weeks.

photo courtesy of USACE

Yesterday, the dredger Murden started the dredging works in the Priority Area #1, which includes the entrance to Sinapuxent Channel, as well as a secondary area directly outside of the channel (oceanside). Maintenance operations are expected to continue throughout the month of May, in line with the start of peak tourist season, USACE said.

Starting this new cycle of dredging in the Ocean City Inlet underscores our commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable maritime gateway for the region,” said Baltimore District Commander, Col. Francis Pera. “As we enter tourist season, keeping these waterways open is vital – not only for the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue missions but also for the commercial and recreational boaters who drive our regional economy.”

According to USACE, this dredger can carry the equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of material and then releases it by splitting its hull in an authorized area.

In this case, material will be placed south of the inlet offshore of Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion,” USACE said.

The West Ocean City Harbor entrance of the inlet was dredged last November.

Related News