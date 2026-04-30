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Home Dredging Today Norfolk Dredging wins contract for Strathmere and Sea Isle City beachfill work

Norfolk Dredging wins contract for Strathmere and Sea Isle City beachfill work

Beach Nourishment
April 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District (USACE) has awarded a $21.6 million contract to Norfolk Dredging Company of Chesapeake, VA, for dune and beachfill work in Sea Isle City and Upper Township (Strathmere), N.J.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

The contract calls for dredging, pumping and placing approximately 1.86 million cubic yards of sand from two borrow areas (one is located off Corsons Inlet, and the other is located about three miles offshore of Sea Isle City).

The sand will be pumped onto the beach at the following locations:

  • 1,381,000 cubic yards of sand from north of Seaview Ave stretching to Landis/Commonwealth intersection (approximately 5,168 feet) in the Strathmere section of Upper Township,
  • 479,000 cubic yards of sand from between 29th/30th Streets to between 54th/55th Streets (approximately 6,771 feet) in Sea Isle City.

According to USACE, the sand is then graded into an engineered dune and berm template, which is designed to maintain the dune and berm system and reduce damage from coastal storms. Dune crossovers/access paths, fencing, and other features will be installed/repaired as part of the contract.

USACE said that the construction is expected to begin in early June in Sea Isle City after Norfolk Dredging Company mobilizes dredging equipment for the project. 

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