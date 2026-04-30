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Home Dredging Today Ports of Hueneme and Richmond get more than $22M for infrastructure upgrades

Ports of Hueneme and Richmond get more than $22M for infrastructure upgrades

Infrastructure
April 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla and U.S. Representatives John Garamendi and Julia Brownley have announced more than $22 million in federal funding from the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) for the Port of Hueneme in Ventura County, California and for the Port of Richmond in Contra Costa County, California.

photo courtesy of Senator Adam Schiff X

The funding the lawmakers secured is set to improve efficiency and safety and help support the much-needed upgrades to infrastructure at the ports, the officials said. The grant program is administered by the Maritime Administration.  

  • Port of Hueneme was awarded $11,250,000,
  • Port of Richmond was awarded $11,224,449. 

This $11.25 million federal investment in the Port of Hueneme prospers the local and regional economy and strengthens the national supply chain,” said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port of Hueneme Director. 

“Funds will rehabilitate an essential wharf and deepen the berth to support larger vessels requisite to growing import/export volumes. This funding doesn’t just improve our docks; it creates good paying jobs in logistics. We thank Senators Schiff and Padilla and Representative Brownley for their support of the Port of Hueneme and their leadership on supply chain initiatives.” 

Last year, Schiff toured the Port of Hueneme amidst President Trump’s tariffs policies that significantly reduced port traffic and increased prices.  

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