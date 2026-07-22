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Home Dredging Today DEME and Vuyk Engineering jointly design new trailing suction hopper dredger

DEME and Vuyk Engineering jointly design new trailing suction hopper dredger

Vessels
July 22, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

DEME has selected Vuyk Engineering to collaborate on the design of its newly announced, shallow-draught 22,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

Source: DEME

The new vessel combines industry-leading efficiency with a lower cost per dredged cubic meter and a reduced greenhouse gas footprint compared with existing vessels in this segment, Vuyk said.

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Vuyk Engineering developed the design of the vessel in close cooperation with DEME. A major design driver has been fuel efficiency and future flexibility. As such, the design combines a.o., a hydrodynamically optimised hull design with an advanced power generation and propulsion system, accommodating also future fuel transitions toward (green) methanol.

”Being selected by DEME to cooperate on the design of this vessel is a valued testimony to our capabilities and decade long partnership,” said Floris Toetenel, Director at Vuyk Engineering.

”DEME challenged us to balance productivity, efficiency and future fuel flexibility in a single design. The cooperation with DEME throughout the design process made it possible to realize those ambitions.”

The new TSHD adds to a long-standing collaboration between DEME and Vuyk Engineering. Previous projects included trailing suction hopper dredgers, cutter suction dredgers, offshore wind installation equipment and offshore support vessels, with both companies working together on designs for a range of maritime applications. This latest project continues that cooperation with a vessel designed for the next generation of dredging operations. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2029.

”This vessel represents an important addition to our dredging fleet,” says Jan Gabriel, Head of Fleet Investments at DEME.

”Throughout the design process, we worked closely with Vuyk to translate operational requirements into a practical and efficient vessel design. The combined experience in dredger design and the open collaboration between our teams contributed significantly to the development of a vessel that aligns with our strategy.”

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