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Home Dredging Today Donjon Marine wins USD 51.4 million maintenance dredging contract

Donjon Marine wins USD 51.4 million maintenance dredging contract

Maintenance Dredging
July 22, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Donjon Marine, headquartered in Hillside, New Jersey, has been named the apparent low bidder for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s Multi-Facility Maintenance Dredging Contract with a bid of USD 51.424 million, the company said in a social media post.

Source: Donjon Marine

The two-year, multi-facility contract calls for maintenance dredging services at marine terminals throughout the region.

The request for proposals states that the work under this contract consists generally of maintenance dredging, amending of dredge material, transportation, and disposal of material and related work at Port Newark, Elizabeth Port Authority Marine Terminal, Port Jersey Port Authority Marine Terminal, and the vicinities thereof in New Jersey, and Howland Hook Marine Terminal and the vicinities thereof in New York.

The work will be issued and executed via individual work orders over the two-year contract period, allowing the Port Authority to address dredging needs across multiple facilities as they arise, Donjon Marine said.

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