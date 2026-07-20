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TSHD Stuyvesant completes Corpus Christi dredging campaign

Maintenance Dredging
July 20, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Stuyvesant is preparing for her new assignment after recently completing a campaign in Corpus Christi, Texas, supporting the Corpus Christi Entrance Channel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District.

Dutra Group

According to The Dutra Group, the Stuyvesant was part of the company’s involvement in removing more than three million cubic yards of material in the first half of 2026 to help maintain safe and efficient navigation through this waterway.

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The work has been completed in July, and the Stuyvesant is now preparing to head to her next assignment, The Dutra Group said in a social media post.

Source: Dutra Group

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