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New trailing suction hopper dredger joins Boskalis fleet

Vessels
July 22, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Boskalis has commissioned its new 31,000 m3 trailing suction hopper dredger Seaway.

Source: Boskalis

Following the completion at the shipyard of IHC in Krimpen aan den IJssel and sea trials in the North Sea, the vessel has started working on its first project.

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That first assignment takes place in the Netherlands, off the coast of Den Helder. There, the Seaway is being deployed for the nourishment of the channel bank needed to protect the coastline against natural erosion and rising sea levels.

This maiden project is part of a major contract recently awarded to Boskalis Nederland to protect this section of the Dutch coast.

In addition to the works near Den Helder, the contract also includes beach nourishment on the Wadden Sea island of Texel and foreshore nourishment near the town of Julianadorp.

Other Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredgers will also contribute to these coastal protection works in the coming years.

With the Seaway, Boskalis said the company has added another powerful new vessel to its dredging fleet, further strengthening its capacity to deliver coastal protection and marine infrastructure projects.

The vessel’s maiden project immediately underlines the important role dredging continues to play in climate adaptation and safeguarding low-lying coastal areas, Boskalis said in a social media post.

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