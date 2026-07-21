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Home News Ocean City Inlet ready for round two of dredging

Ocean City Inlet ready for round two of dredging

Maintenance Dredging
July 21, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, is scheduled to remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet beginning Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The dredge Murden will conduct maintenance dredging focusing on the typical priority area in the federal channel.

The dredging cycle, the second this year, is expected to last approximately 15 days, concluding just ahead of the White Marlin Open.

The Murden can carry the equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of material, which it releases by splitting its hull in an authorized area.

The dredged material will be placed at the near-shore placement site along Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion.

”Ensuring the safety and economic resilience of the region depends heavily on keeping the Ocean City Inlet clear,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera.

”By launching this second dredging cycle, we are fulfilling our commitment to a safe maritime passage, keeping the waters navigable for local commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard’s lifesaving missions.”

The Murden previously dredged Priority Area #1, which includes the entrance to the Sinepuxent Channel, and a secondary area directly outside of the channel (oceanside) in early May 2026.

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During that previous cycle, a total of 5,020 cubic yards was removed from the Inlet and 20,450 cubic yards from the borrow area; both were successfully placed at the nearshore placement site at Assateague Island.

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