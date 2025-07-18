Back to overview
Neumann Contractors adds more capacity to its fleet

Neumann Contractors adds more capacity to its fleet

Vessels
July 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Neumann Contractors this month celebrated a couple of new milestones, launch of their newest dredge and construction of new equipment.

Photo courtesy of Karle Vogt

Earlier this month, Neumann successfully launched the latest addition to the fleet, dredge Nu-Pheonix. The newbuild is now officially in the water and ready for action at a mine site in Northern Australia.

Also, the company has started construction of a new Sand Dredge and Pump Pontoons. The dredges and pumps are set to be deployed at mining sites in North Queensland and along two significant creeks on the Gold Coast, aimed at replenishing the popular beaches of Currumbin and Burleigh Heads.

Photo courtesy of Karle Vogt

Once fully assembled, the Sand Dredge will measure an impressive 35 meters in length and weigh around 60 Tonnes.

All equipment will be designed, constructed, painted, assembled and fully commissioned by Neumann Contractors at their facility in Currumbin.

