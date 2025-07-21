Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Te Awanga coastal protection project almost done

Coastal Protection
July 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Just three weeks after Lattey Group broke ground on the Te Awanga Coastal Protection Project, New Zealand, the work is already 75% complete.

Photo courtesy of the Ecoreef

Much of the innovative five-tier structure is now naturally covered by beach material, blending seamlessly into the coastal landscape.

This vital infrastructure is designed to shield local homes and Hastings District Council. Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said this project would provide increased protection from the effects of coastal erosion for people living along this stretch of the coast.

This will also provide greater protection to Hastings District Council assets, such as stormwater infrastructure, that are under threat from the sea opposite the lagoon.”

The Ecoreef is a system of hexagonal reinforced interlocking concrete modules linked together to form a protection structure, necessary in a demanding sea environment.

The structure is being installed along a 210-metre stretch of coast and is estimated it will take two more weeks to complete the work.

