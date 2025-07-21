The first of Kenmare’s two new dredges ‘touches the ground’ near Moma Mine

Back to overview
July 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The first of Kenmare’s two new high-capacity dredges has landed safely on the beach near the Moma Mine.

Photo courtesy of Kenmare

The new electric Cutter Suction Dredges – each measuring 62 meters in length and weighing nearly 1,000 tons – started their journey from Royal IHC yard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands, in early June.

The newbuilds named CSD Calen and CSD Sandra were loaded onto a ROLLDOCK carrier and delivered by sea to Mozambique.

After the arrival, the first dredge was floated onto a barge to a purpose-built beach landing area, from where she will be taken to the nearby mine site. The same operation will be repeated soon for the second dredge.

Photo courtesy of Kenmare

With a total installed power of 6,800 kVA and cutter power of 1,350 kW, new dredgers will significantly enhance mining capacity, enabling Kenmare to efficiently extract titanium-rich sands from its mining ponds using all-electric technology.

