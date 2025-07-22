Back to overview
Another Damen CSD650 dredge ready for the launch in Azerbaijan

July 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Damen is about to launch another cutter suction dredger from the CSD650 series in Azerbaijan.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The latest CSD, built at the Damen Dredging yard in the Netherlands, has been transported to Baku Shipyard LLC for reassembly and delivery to a local client.

Baku Shipyard is the perfect location for this task, as they have recently built another Damen CSD650 for local customer, the Engineer Soltan Kazimov.

The CSD650 measures over 61 meter in overall length, has a hull length of 49.30m, a beam of 10.50m and draft of 1.65m. The newbuild will soon be performing various dredging jobs in harbors around the Caspian Sea.

The impressive dredging depth of up to -25m and the production of some 7,000 m3/h make this standard cutter suction dredger the jumbo of the current CSD standard series.

