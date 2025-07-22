Conrad Shipyard wins WEDA Safety Excellence Award

Back to overview
Dredging
July 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Conrad Shipyard has been awarded the Western Dredging Association (WEDA) Safety Excellence Award in the Dredging Trade Partner category.

Photo courtesy of Conrad Shipyard

This prestigious recognition highlights Conrad’s unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and its longstanding partnership with the U.S. dredging industry.

Presented during the 2025 WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo, the award celebrates companies who demonstrate outstanding safety performance and continuous improvement in protecting personnel, property, and the environment.

Conrad was recognized for its exemplary safety record, employee training programs, and proactive safety culture across its shipbuilding and repair operations. Accepting the award at the conference were Daniel Conrad and Robert Socha.

Safety is at the core of everything we do. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and vigilance of our entire workforce and our commitment to supporting our dredging partners with high-quality, safe, and reliable vessels,” said Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman Conrad Shipyard.

With decades of experience in constructing and repairing dredging equipment and vessels, Conrad Shipyard has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the maritime industry.

