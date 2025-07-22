Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Maintenance dredging works at Hillary’s Boat Harbor

Maintenance dredging works at Hillary’s Boat Harbor

Dredging
July 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Department of Transport, Western Australia, has announced that maintenance dredging works at Hillary’s Boat Harbor will commence in late July.

Photo courtesy of Hillarys Boat Harbour

The dredge will mobilize Wednesday, July 23, and begin dredging on the July 31. The campaign will proceed until approximately beginning of September 2025.

The works are set to be completed by the 22m cutter suction dredge “Swan V”, equipped with 300m of floating & submerged pipeline marked with yellow buoys, displaying rhythmic yellow flashing lights.

All dredge material removed during this project will be disposed of on Hillary’s South Beach and in the Hillary’s Boat Harbor channel.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles