Cullen Bay dredging work complete

July 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

SeaLink Northern Territory has confirmed the full resumption of ferry services from Cullen Bay, following the early completion of urgent dredging works by the Northern Territory Government.

Photo courtesy of the SeaLink

Regular maintenance dredging ensures all-tide access for passengers travelling to Mandorah, the Tiwi Islands, and surrounding communities.

The latest campaign included dredging the basin and access channel to Cullen Bay ferry facility and relocation of the silts to a disposal site away from Cullen Bay to deep water west of Emery Point.

SeaLink teams worked closely with the NT Department of Logistics and Infrastructure, SMC Marine, Maritime Constructions, and Cullen Bay Marina to maintain safe operations throughout the dredging project, and to reinstate key services ahead of schedule in response to community feedback.

