Dredging underway at Kingsville Harbor, ON

July 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The dredge Ocean Traverse Nord has officially arrived and is ready to kick off Kingsville Harbor (Ontario) dredging campaign.

Photo courtesy of SWS

The contractor expects work to last approximately two weeks, removing anywhere from 20,000-60,000m³ of sand from the bottom of Lake Erie.

The dredger is beginning its work on the east side of the main channel, clearing and deepening to the west of the main channel.

The ferry passage will be finished first for the people of Kingsville and their ferry service to Pelee Island,” said Jack Frye, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Kingsville.

The vessel will then clear westward, allowing the Southwestern Sales Corporation to get their stone into Kingsville with lake-sized vessels.

The ferry is scheduled to begin their departures and arrivals from Kingsville on July 29, 2025.

