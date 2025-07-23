Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Saco River dredging set for late 2025

Saco River dredging set for late 2025

Dredging
July 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging of the Saco River that will protect the Main/North corner of Camp Ellis beach remains likely for this winter dredge season (November 2025 to April 2026).

Photo courtesy of the City of Saco

According to the City of Saco, Maine, this winter is due to be the last storm season before the jetty is placed offshore by the Army Corps in 2026 with full sand replenishment in 2027.

The York County Dredge is located in Wells Harbor, and Wells is also on schedule for dredging, which will likely go first in November.

USACE approved sediment testing protocols for Saco River sand in June 2025. As early as this month, sand samples may be tested and potentially approved for beach placement.

Once samples are submitted to the Army Corps and approved by that agency, the final permit application for dredging will be submitted by York County on behalf of the City of Saco.

When the dredge permit is approved, the quantity of sand to be dredged from two locations will be determined: around the Camp Ellis pier and around the anchorages (mooring fields).

The total amount of sand is planned to be 26,000 cubic yards, with 7,000 from around the pier and 19,000 from the anchorages. Concurrently with the permitting, the city is pursuing access permission from shoreline owners, similar to the 2018/19 dredge, which the Shoreline Commission does not expect to be an issue.

