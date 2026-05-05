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Home Dredging Today USACE completes Carolina and Kure beach renourishment, demobilization underway

USACE completes Carolina and Kure beach renourishment, demobilization underway

Beach Nourishment
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

With the placement of nearly 2 million cubic yards of sand across approximately six miles of shoreline now complete, the USACE Wilmington District has strengthened coastal storm protection and restored a wider, more resilient beach at Carolina and Kure beaches.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Ernest Henry

According to USACE, the project has now transitioned into its final phase as contractors remove pipeline and equipment from the shoreline.

The contractor, Norfolk Dredging Company, completed sand placement at Kure Beach and immediately began demobilization. Crews are expected to continue removing equipment through approximately mid-May, weather and conditions permitting, USACE said.

Beach renourishment is one of the most effective tools we have to reduce storm risk for coastal communities,” said Kent Tranter, project manager with the Wilmington District. “By widening the beach, we’re creating a buffer that helps absorb wave energy and protect homes, infrastructure and public spaces during storm events.”

The newly widened shoreline now serves as a protective buffer for the community, helping reduce the impacts of storm surge and wave energy on homes, infrastructure and public spaces, USACE concluded. 

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