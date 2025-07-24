Back to overview
DC-Grid switchboard for JDN's first plug-in hybrid dredger tested and approved

Vessels
July 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Bakker Sliedrecht, together with Jan De Nul and RINA classification society, have successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of the DC-grid switchboard for JDN’s first plug-in hybrid trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

Photo courtesy of Bakker Sliedrecht

Just a year ago, Bakker Sliedrecht secured a deal to deliver the complete electrical package for this innovative vessel, including their in-house developed DC power management system.

Along with delivering all the electrical hardware, including generators, electric motors, frequency drives, the main switchboard, and the battery system, Bakker Sliedrecht will also provide the automation system to ensure efficient control of the power plant.

The in-house developed and proven DC-power management system optimizes the balance in power supply from the generators and battery system during all vessel operations. It also includes functionalities such as spinning reserve, peak shaving and ramp rate control.

Photo courtesy of Bakker Sliedrecht

The successful FAT marks an important step towards the delivery of this sustainable, high-tech, and compact hopper dredger – specifically designed for performance in smaller harbors, with a minimal environmental footprint.

With its 79 meters hull length and a hopper capacity of 2000 cubic meter, the newbuild will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet.

