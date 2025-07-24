Back to overview
Dredging part of the Yangtzekanaal project

Dredging
July 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Over the coming years, container ships will navigate the Yangtzekanaal in greater numbers and dimensions towards the Maasvlakte 2 terminals.

The Yangtzekanaal (pictured right)/Photo courtesy of the Port of Rotterdam

To give the current ships more room to move, and to allow ships that are only growing in size to pass, the navigable channel (the bed) of the Yangtzekanaal will be dredged along its entire length over the coming years.

This is part of the Port of Rotterdam’s drive to develop a safe, accessible and efficient harbor of the future.

The Yangtzekanaal development program comprises three sub-projects:

  • Phase A (2023-2026) – construction of 500 meters of quayside for tugs (including shore-based power). Implementation of Phase A enables two-way traffic for ships up to 18,000 TEU.
  • Phase B (2026-2028) – construction of 1,450 meters of quayside for inland vessels (including shore-based power). Implementation of Phase B enables two-way traffic for vessels up to 24,000 TEU (the existing fleet).
  • Phase C (after 2028) – dredging to widen and deepen the waterway. The implementation of Phase C will allow two-way traffic for two Future 1 vessels up to 30,000 TEU, with a maximum draught of 17.3 meters for one-way traffic with larger vessels (the Future 1 vessel is still under development).

More info about the Yangtzekanaal development project can be found on the Port of Rotterdam website.

