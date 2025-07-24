KSC shoreline protection project available for public comment

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
July 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is gathering information to define issues and concerns that will be addressed in an analysis to be prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) document for the nourishment of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) shoreline.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The purpose of the project is to reduce coastal storm and flood risk to existing critical NASA upland facilities and infrastructure such as Launch Complex (LC) 39A and LC 39B. Five borrow areas have been identified as potential sand sources for this project.

KSC is located within the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County on the Atlantic coast of east central Florida, east of Titusville and north of Cape Canaveral. The project area is comprised of approximately 3.8 miles of shoreline within the KSC.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed KSC Shoreline Protection Project is August 23, 2025.

