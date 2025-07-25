Boskalis dredger Crestway working to reopen Port of Tampico, MX

Back to overview
Dredging
July 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Earlier this month, Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Crestway jumped in to help a port in need in Mexico.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

While the vessel crew was dredging in the Port of Tuxpan, an urgent request came in from the Port of Tampico, only 90 nautical miles away.

The Port of Tampico was shut down due to severe siltation caused by the rainy season in Mexico, causing serious problems for shipping and commercial activities in the harbor.

Emergency dredging had to be carried out. Boskalis – obviously in close consultation with the client in Tuxpan – scheduled the Crestway free to start work in Tampico.

“This demonstrates Boskalis’ ability to respond quickly and effectively when needed. We are pleased to contribute to the accelerated reopening of the port of Tampico and thank ASIPONA Tuxpan for the flexibility that allowed us to help the port in need,the company said in an update.

The vessel will remain active in Tampico until the port is fully operational again and then resume work in Tuxpan.

