Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEW launches new CSD 400 designed by Dredge Yard

DEW launches new CSD 400 designed by Dredge Yard

Dredging
July 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dockyard and Engineering Works (DEW) has successfully launched its newly built Cutter Suction Dredger 400, developed with the engineering expertise and component support of Dredge Yard B.V., based in the Netherlands.

Photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

The new dredger is equipped with a Mitsubishi engine, a hydraulic cutter head drive, and an inboard dredge pump directly mounted on a gearbox for efficient power transmission.

Designed for reliable and effective operation, the CSD400 offers a dredging depth of up to 10 meters and includes onboard accommodation.

Photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

The project marks a significant step forward in local dredger construction capabilities, made possible through close international cooperation and knowledge exchange between DEW and Dredge Yard B.V.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles