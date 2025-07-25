Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Pacific Harbour dredging getting underway

Pacific Harbour dredging getting underway

Dredging
July 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Moreton Bay, Queensland, has started essential maintenance dredging in the Pacific Harbour Canal Estate at Banksia Beach to remove built-up sediment and improve navigational safety for all canal users.

Photo courtesy of the Pacific Harbour Marina

The project involves removal of approximately 80,000 cubic meters of sediment from within the canal and placement at the Council’s Dredged Material Management Facility (DMMF).

This is the first large-scale maintenance dredging project the City has undertaken at Pacific Harbour. Smaller-scale maintenance dredging, of less than 2,500 cubic meters, was undertaken in 2005/06, 2013 and 2016.

The dredging, performed by a cutter suction dredger, will take approximately eight months to complete.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles