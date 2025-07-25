Back to overview
Royal IHC secures another order for Beaver dredger

Vessels
July 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC recently won a contract to supply another Beaver cutter suction dredger and a Booster Station to a customer in the APAC region.

Photo courtesy of IHC

The Beaver and Booster Station will be deployed to maintain the access channel to a harbor – ensuring safe navigation for recreational boaters and commercial fishing charters.

The dredged sand will be subsequently pumped over a distance of approx. three kilometers onto a nearby coastline to restore the eroded beach. A highly efficient solution, solving two challenges in one go.

Each IHC Beaver is designed to set the standard in reliability and simplicity by:

  • Proven technology that minimizes operational risk and downtime;
  • Intuitive operation for fast mobilization and efficient project execution;
  • Long-term cost control through durable construction and ease of maintenance.

With the new delivery, this customer in the APAC region will be able to keep vital waterways accessible while working with equipment they can trust to perform, day in and day out.

