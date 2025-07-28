Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Callan Marine wraps up San Jacinto West Fork dredging

Callan Marine wraps up San Jacinto West Fork dredging

Dredging
July 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Callan Marine has finished dredging in the San Jacinto West Fork, a significant step forward in flood mitigation efforts.

Photo courtesy of the Reduce Flooding

The project, backed by funding from FEMA, included removal of approx. 800,000 cubic yards of sediment from the San Jacinto West Fork.

The latest dredging campaign focused on the section between the previous location of the mouth bar (south of Scenic Shores in Kings Point) and the FM1960 Bridge.

Callan used dredge General Pershing to remove sand and debris from the West Fork with the purpose of restoring the river and mouth of Lake Houston to pre-Hurricane Harvey conditions.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles