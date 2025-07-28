Dredging vessel classed by Türk Loydu ready for service

Back to overview
Vessels
July 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Next-Generation dredging vessel, built by Yutek Gemi Shipyard for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, has been successfully completed and commissioned in Turkey.

Photo courtesy of Yutek

Classed in accordance with Türk Loydu rules and equipped with advanced technology, the 79-meter-long and 15-meter-wide vessel named the DÖKER-1 is designed to operate with high efficiency in critical tasks such as deepening port basins, clearing sea routes, and rehabilitating materials in riverbeds.

Developed for deployment in both domestic and international waters, this modern vessel will enhance navigational safety in coastal areas and support the efficiency of maritime transportation.

The project marks a significant step toward strengthening maritime infrastructure and contributes to the sustainable development of the Turkey’s maritime sector.

