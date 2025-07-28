Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Holland Dredge Design delivers CSD-250 to Cemex UK

Dredging
July 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Holland Dredge Design has successfully delivered a custom-built cutter suction dredger CSD-250 to Cemex UK.

Photo courtesy of Holland Dredge Design

The new dredger was fully engineered and built in-house in record time, according to Cemex’s specific operational and safety requirements.

Key features:

  • Dredging depth: -12m, extendable to -17m+;
  • Powered by a Volvo Stage V diesel engine for low emissions and high efficiency;
  • Diesel-hydraulic driven with submerged sand pump;
  • Smart camera system & ergonomic control;
  • Built with a strong focus on safety and maintenance;
  • Fully tested and 100% approved on site.

With the cutter power of 40kW and a dredge pump power of 140kW – the newbuild will provide great support to Cemex operations in the UK.

