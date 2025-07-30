Back to overview
Home Dredging Today ASCO completes dredging operations for Baku Shipyard

ASCO completes dredging operations for Baku Shipyard

Dredging
July 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), part of the AZCON Holding, recently wrapped up dredging operations in the harbor area and approach channel of the Baku Shipyard.

Photo courtesy of ASCO

Vessels taking part in the project included dredger “Muhendis Balarza Mammadov”, the hopper barges “Bakinskaya-3” and “Bakinskaya-5”, as well as the tugboat “Abseronskaya-5”.

As part of the project, dredging was performed across an area of 80,000 square meters, deepening the seabed by up to 1 meter, bringing the total depth to 9m. In total, 79,000 cubic meters of material were removed during the works.

The three-month-long operation created favorable hydrographic conditions for safe navigation and berthing of large-capacity vessels in the area.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles